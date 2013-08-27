health

Mamamia Body Positive Project: A make up free selfie won't help Malala.

By MIA FREEDMAN

Taking a selfie without make-up will not close the pay gap (Australian women earn 83.5c for every dollar men earn).

Nor will it improve life expectancy for indigenous women in Australia (72 years compared to 82 for white women).

It will also not help brave girls like Malala Yousafzai to fight against the evil Taliban who violently oppose female education in Afghanistan.

WHY DID NOBODY TELL ME THIS SOONER?

Because I thought photos like this would fix all of that shit:

Make-up free me in bed with my daughter on the weekend

Since we launched our Mamamia Body Positive Project last week, the response has been overwhelming. Overwhelmingly positive. It’s something we’ve been planning for a long time as part of our ongoing campaigns around body image and it’s a broad, long-term project of which last week’s make-up free selfie challenge is merely one aspect.

Not everyone is a fan of our body positive initiative, though. Which is to be expected and in many ways encouraged. Debate is good.  Here’s a sample:

HELEN RAZER:  Fuck the shit that you are writing. Fuck your fucking assumption that most of us are as intellectually sluggish as you and are so fixated by the pain of Not Feeling Pretty that we cannot identify what needs to be done: radical change to our labour conditions. We do not make change by asking for praise about our twats, mams or makeup-free faces. To pretend that there is ANY benefit—even at the cultural level—in appeasing our own vanity is hypocrisy of the worst order. All I see, in the case of the Body Positive campaign is the desire of silly women to commodify themselves.

Social commentator Helen Razer.

CLEMENTINE FORD: I’m at a loss to understand how a body image campaign, however well intentioned it might be, can tackle the complex issue of women’s relationships with their appearance by asking women to focus on their appearance – particularly when it just creates another standard of comparison between those participating.

There has to be a better, sounder, more intelligent way to move beyond these essentially vanity driven, privilege ridden exercises and prioritise a value in ourselves that has nothing at all to do with how we look. ….The exhaustion of thinking about ourselves all the time cannot be solved by hosting make-up free days or campaigns that focus on rejecting beauty regimes.

LANA HIRSCHOWITZ: I look at the galleries of makeup free woman and find the whole thing a little sad. It’s like a beauty contest but instead of the swimsuit competition it’s like some kind of “freak show”.

BRONWEN CLUNE:  What lesson is this sending to anyone other than what we already know – that a women’s value is defined by her appearance, a value we derive at from an accepted set of norms? Is taking a photo without make-up and posting it on Twitter really an act of bravery for women, as many have suggested it is? Try telling that to Malala Yousafzai.

Three of these women I know and like. Bronwen, I’ve never met, but I read her post with interest too. No hard feelings. Conversations like this are good and an important part of trying to shake things up.

After two decades of working on the issue of body image, I’m very familiar with the perverse way you attract the most strident criticism when you do something proactive and swim against the tide.

Dove uses women of different shapes and sizes in their advertising.

Whether it’s the government appointing a National Body Image Advisory Group, Sarah Murdoch refusing to be airbrushed on the cover of the Women’s Weekly, Dove using women of different shapes and sizes in their advertising, Lena Dunham baring her body on her TV show Girls, Deborah Hutton posing for a magazine cover aged 50 or the launch of our Body Positive Project, the criticism is always the same: you’re not doing body image RIGHT. In fact, you’re probably making it WORSE.

How very DARE you.

Women are more than just our faces and our bodies and the way we look! Isn’t it hypocritical to try to improve the body image of women with images of women?  Isn’t that the whole PROBLEM HERE?

Well, sure. I guess we could remove people’s eyes. That would prevent anyone making judgements about appearances. Would that work?  Or we could encourage women to send in photos of their brains. Or their hearts. Or their CVs.

Because we need to stop judging women by the way they look and start focusing instead on what’s inside.

Totally true.

Except that’s a different – valid, important but different – conversation.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well
ADVERTISEMENT

Body image is not about who you are and what you can do. Or even how you look.  Body image is how you feel about your looks.

Body image is about self-perception.

Says wiki:Body image refers to a person’s feelings of the aesthetics and sexual attractiveness of their own body. The phrase body image was first coined by the Austrian neurologist and psychoanalyst Paul Schilder in his book The Image and Appearance of the Human Body (1935). Human society has at all times placed great value on beauty of the human body, but a person’s perception of their own body may not correspond to society’s standards.”

So body image is the way we feel about how we look. And yes, our body image is massively affected by how society tells us we should look. And by society, I mean the mainstream media, fashion and advertising industries because they continue to be the gatekeepers of what our culture thinks is physically attractive, desirable and ‘normal’.

Our body image challenges – no make-up last week, ‘a body part I used to cover up’ this week – are just that. Challenges. Challenges to a society that tells 99.9% of us that we don’t conform to some pre-determined standard of what a woman ‘should’ look like. Challenges to ourselves because so many of us have bought this crappy idea after decades of being exposed to impossible images.

Body image is not the same thing as self-esteem but it’s totally disingenuous to think they’re not related. For as long as humans continue to have eyes, body image will continue to effect our self esteem. Should it effect it less than it does? Hell yes. HELL YES. And we will continue to write about that too.

Are there many, many things in the world that won’t be changed by a few hundred women in Australia posting photos of themselves to celebrate diversity?

Well sure. Female genital mutilation, I’m looking at you.

But just because things could be worse doesn’t mean they can’t also be better. And caring about small things doesn’t mean you can’t also care about big ones.

Posting an #mmbodypositive selfie or taking a look at our Body Positive Project doesn’t mean you can’t also have a passionate view about paid parental leave policy or fertility choices or any of the other myriad issues affecting women.

But I disagree that it’s pointless or hypocritical. What a cynical, pessimistic position to take. Even if it makes one woman feel more normal and less excluded by a media who portrays us in one glossy, tiny, Photoshopped, plastic package …. or makes one woman reject shame about her body, it’s worth it.
Nicky Champ, Style and Beauty Editor
Jessica Rudd via Twitter
Kate Hunter, Contributing Editor
Jamila Rizvi, Editor
Elissa Ratliff, Editorial Assistant (sans wisdom teeth)
Mia Freedman, Publisher and Creator
Kelly Exeter via Twitter
@missmuggins via Instagram
Melissa Wellham, Evening Site Coordinator
Alissa Warren, via email
JPop via Comments
Georgie D, via Twitter
Jo Loffler, via Twitter
Alice, via Instagram
Peta Wheatley, via Instagram
Sarah, via Instagram
Mary Sparkes, via Instagram
Rachel Andrews, via Instagram
Caitlin Ritter, via Instagram
Vanessa, via Instagram
Carly, via Comments
Sarah Foster, via email
Jill, via Twitter
Abigail, via email.
New Glasses, via Comments
Chrissie Swan, via Twitter
Nat Smith, via Twitter
Erin Spain, via Twitter
Em Rusciano, via Twitter
Mandy, via Twitter
Sarah Jayne, via Twitter
Annie, via Twitter
Nathalie Brown, via Twitter
Nora, via Instagram
heggyo, via Instagram
Tarsh, via Instagram
Sally Pratt, via Instagram
Caterina Polistina, via Twitter
Rachel Louise, via Twitter
Liz Moran, via Twitter
Sylvia Jeffreys, via Instagram
Melissa, via Twitter
Swain Family, via email
Libby Trickett, via Twitter
Lauren Reid, Via Twitter
Katrina Desfosses, via Twitter
Kristy Rich, via Twitter
Meagan, via Twitter
Amanda Joyce, via Twitter
Joley Mitchell, via Twitter
Steph, via Twitter
Angela Anderson, via Twitter
Nicole, via Twitter
Emma, via Twitter
Julie Goodwin, via Twitter
Heidi, via Instagram
Kaii, via Instagram
Emma Freedman, via Instagram
Jessica Muarry, via Instagram
Heidi, via Instagram
Ash, via Instagram
Tanya, via Instagram
Summer Land, via Twitter
Brielle, Via Email
2 Aussie Mamas, via Twitter
Casey, via Email
Meg, via Email
Nicole Sparker, via Instagram
Elizabeth Toumbous, via Instagram
Nat Carter, via Instagram
Caitlin Dacey, via Instagram
Lizzie Renkert, via Instagram
Astrid, via Twitter
Julie, via Twitter
Zoe, via Twitter
Kylee, via Twitter
2 Aussie Mamas, via Twitter
Alicia Jade, via Twitter
Heather, via Twitter
Nicole, via Twitter
Lauren, via Twitter
Megz, via Twitter
Brooke, via Twitter
Kate, via Twitter
Lisa Wilkinson, via Instagram
Roz Kelly, via Instagram
Wendy, via Twitter
Erin, via Twitter
Kym, via Twitter
Sarah Harris, via Instagram
R Wilson, via Twitter
Amy, via Twitter
Cara Foley, via Twitter
Calliphry, via Twitter
@gallaghertye, via Twitter
Samantha, via Twitter
Cassandra, via Twitter
Eleze, via Twitter
Kara, via Twitter
Jordana, via Twitter
Jillian, via Twitter
Meg, via Twitter
Kate, via Twitter
Megan Gale, via Instagram
Claire, via Twitter
Sharon, via Twitter
Merrin, via email
Mary, via Twitter
Caroline Overington, via Twitter
Jessica, via Twitter
Leeanne, via Twitter
Sam, via Twitter
Clare, via Twitter
Elyse, via Twitter
Amy, via Twitter
Kristy, via Twitter
Leanne, via Twitter
@TheWormAnn via Twitter
Zoe, via Twitter
Astrid, via Twitter
Roseanne, via Twitter
Victoria, via Twitter
Emma (+ an adorable bunny), via Instagram
Aislinn, via Twitter
Annie, via Twitter
J, via Twitter
Amber, via Twitter
Georgie, via Twitter
Emily, via Twitter
Kim, via Twitter
Anita, via Twitter
Annastasia, via Twitter
Lucy, via Twitter
Michelle, via Twitter
Magdalena Roze, via Twitter
Lizzie Renkert, via Twitter
Clementine Ford, via Twitter
Tash, via Twitter
Kahla Preston, Writer at iVillage
Sarah, via Twitter
Caroline, via Twitter
Lydia, via Twitter
Siobhan, via Twitter
Natalie, via Twitter
Alla, via Twitter
Lauren, via Twitter
Michelle, via Twitter
Jess, via Twitter
Margie, Mamamia Advertising
Brooke Falvey, via Twitter
Margie, via Twitter
Milk, via Twitter
Victoria, via Twitter
Bek, via Twitter
Ben Fordham, via Twitter
Nat Hawk, Site Coordinator and Writer
Rosie Waterland, Mamamia Rogue Editor
Anita, via Twitter
Bethany, via Twitter
Lyndie, via Twitter
Helen, via Twitter
MsStox, via Twitter
Jess, via Instagram
Simone, via Instagram
Natasa, via Twitter
Belinda, via email
Sheley, via email
Jiawan, via email
Charlie, via email
Tiahn, via Twitter
Patchwork Cactus, via Instagram
Dee Quin, via Instagram
Lyn, via Instagram
Holly, via Instagram
Freya King, Mamamia Intern, via Instagram
Karin, via Instagram
Sarah, via Instagram
Rachel, via Instagram
Janey, via Instagram
Cherie, via Instagram
Julia, via Instagram
Chloe, via Instagram
Laura, via Instagram
Mish, via Instagram
Starsha, via Instagram
Abby, via Instagram
Emily, via Instagram
Emma, via Instagram
Sarah, via Instagram
It was only a kiss, via Instagram
Papillion Belle Australia, via Instagram
Charlotte, via Instagram
Amber, via Instagram
ejrobbo34, via Instagram
Mariska, via Instagram
Gwen, via Instagram
Rebecca, via Instagram
Emma, via Instagram
Virgin Boo, via Instagram
Kylie, via Instagram
B L Zebelle, via Instagram
Chiara, via Instagram
Hannah, via Instagram
Cassey, via Instagram
Belinda, via Instagram
Mary, via Twitter
Mariam, via Twitter
Bec Sparrow, Mamamia's contributing editor, via Twitter
Kemp, via email
Rachael, via Twitter
@trendingtwins, via Twitter
Jane Kennedy, via Twitter
@auntyhood, via Twitter
@milkkiddle, via Twitter
@thetourismnews, via Twitter
Charlene Smith, via Twitter
Fiona Hort, via Twitter
Beautiful Minds via Instagram
Melissa Cailin Venter, via Twitter
Angie LK via Instagram
Cristal_loves_scrapbooking via Instagram
IWhat via Instagram
Keirra Salter via Instagram
Kerrie Monk via Instagram
Loz Richardson via Instagram
Zoe Benjamin, via Twitter
Laura Bish via Instagram
Manda via Instagram
Alida Mujezinovic, via Twitter
Freya Bunch, via Twitter
Laura Peric, via Twitter
Mita Basir, via Twitter
Penny Menezes, via Twitter
Sally Kirkwood, via Twitter
Trudy Buckley, via Twitter
@LilMissMillee, via Twitter
Aileen MacDonald, via Twitter
Shaley Bush via Instagram
misses_ef via Instagram
@businesschicks, via Twitter
@rosacantstandya, via Twitter
Jo Casamento, via Twitter
Karen Brook, via Twitter
Karl Stefanovic, via Twitter
Jordan Trovato via Instagram
Kate Norton via Instagram
Kim-Ann WIlson via Instagram
changeyourthoughts via Instagram
Nick, via Comments
Edwina, via Comments
Kayla, via Twitter
Amy, via Comments
Ruthie, via Comments
@Your_Love_Note, via twitter
Trina Wormald, via Twitter
Ash von Sweet via Instagram
Beck Meier via Instagram
Cassie Harner via Instagram
Claire Stephens via Instagram
Glenn Edwards via Instagram
Jess Chiapolino via Instagram
Shannon Swainston via Instagram
Tarna Smith via Instagram
thegibon via Instagram
Grace J-E, via Twitter
Jamie Daly, via Twitter
Jane Hutcheon, via Twitter
Helen Razer, Writer
Deborah Perrett, via email
20130821_083936

Do you think encouraging positive body image like through the Mamamia Body Positive Project, is an important cause? Can you think of a different way to be doing it?

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???