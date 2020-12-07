Mamamia recaps A Current Affair's chaotic segment about a woman addicted to lolly snakes.

We've all eaten a few too many lollies in our time but... we haven't eaten as many as a woman named Kylie.

For 10 years, she's been eating a really "hardcore" amount of lolly snakes. So, she reached out to A Current Affair for help, and was aptly named by the show's producers as 'snake lady Kylie'.

Goodness.

Watch: 'Snake lady Kylie' on A Current Affair. Post continues below video.

This is truly chaotic television, yet through the entire nine minute segment... I was mesmerised.

Kylie's life is dominated by lolly snakes. They're all over her house, she always has a bowl nearby, and she estimates she's spent tens of thousands of dollars on the packets, "easy".

And as reporter Brady Halls explains, when snake lady Kylie comes home she heads straight for 'the viper chest' near her home's front door. A.k.a... this:

It's like those 'guess how many jellybeans' competitions but with SNAKES in a woman's personal TREASURE CHEST. Image: Nine.