The Broken Hearts Gallery is the magical new rom-com you need to watch immediately.

For anyone living through the fresh hell that is 2020, it was sure going to take a special kind of romantic comedy to sweep us away for a few hours of sweet escapism.

Luckily for us, The Broken Hearts Gallery is just that sort of movie.

Set in New York City, a town that is no stranger to playing a supporting role in a good old rom-com, The Broken Hearts Gallery stars Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan as Lucy, a 20-something art gallery assistant with a slightly odd habit.

So invested is Lucy in the memories and significance of her past romantic relationships that each time one of them ends she stores away all the mementos from the relationship. To the extent that her bedroom is now practically a shrine filled with everything from old shoelaces to cups, a thimble from a Monopoly game and even an old piggy bank that reminds her of her past loves.

It's these heightened feelings of emotion that lead to Lucy having a very embarrassing public moment at a fancy work function, where encounters with her boss and a colleague she's just started to fall for leave her running through the streets of New York in tears.

So often, the crux of good rom-com hinges on the all-important 'meet-cute' - the special set of circumstances that are weaved into the movie in order to bring the lead characters together in a way that will set them up to fall in love later on.

In this case, the meet-cute is a distraught Lucy throwing herself into the back of a waiting car she thinks is her Lyft ride only to be confronted by a very surprised Nick (Stranger Things star and fellow Australian actor Dacre Montgomery) who is in fact not a Lyft driver and therefore quite shocked to suddenly have a sobbing woman take up residence in the backseat.

Seeing how distressed she is, Nick drives Lucy home anyway and after a slight moment of confusion where she realises he's not an authorised driver and accuses him of kidnapping her, the two go on to build an unlikely friendship.

Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan as Nick and Lucy in The Broken Hearts Gallery. Image: Sony Pictures