Stan's new comedy series Girls5eva is pretty much a pop song come to life and it's perfect.

Stan's new series Girls5eva is pretty much a perfect pop song come to life.

It's easy on the ears (and in this case, also the eyes) but under its upbeat, frothy exterior lies a worthy message of female empowerment and friendship.

Most of the time.

Girls5eva was created by Meredith Scardino, known for her work on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Saturday Night Live and executive produced by Tina Fey, whose comedy touch can be felt throughout the series and who makes an unforgettable guest star appearance later in the season.

The show picks up over a decade after manufactured pop group Girls5Eva have all gone their separate ways after a brief stint of stardom.

Take a look at the trailer for Girls5eva on Stan.

Dawn (Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles), who was the group's aspiring songwriter back in the day, has put all of her failed musical dreams on hold and is now a wife and mother working a shitkicker job at her angry brother's restaurant.

Meanwhile, Summer (Cougar Town star Busy Philipps) is an aspiring reality TV star (she's been rejected from the Real Housewives eight times and counting). She's raising a brutal influencer daughter named Stevia and never hears from her former boy band husband Kev (Andrew Rannells).

Gloria (Saturday Night Live writer and comedy legend Paula Pell) is working as a dentist and feeling a little lonely being one half of “the first gay couple in the state of New York to get divorced”.

The only member of the gang who looks like she is still living the high life as an Instagram star and designer is Wickie (Broadway star Renée Elise Goldsberry who originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton) but we soon learn that her glamorous life is nothing more than smoke and filters.

The women are pulled out of their forced retirement when hip-hop artist Lil Stinker (Jeremiah Craft) samples their one hit song 'Famous 5Eva' (mostly because it was cheap) and reunites the women as his backup singers for a one-off TV performance.

Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell in Girls5eva. Image: Stan.