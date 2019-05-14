Buckle up, the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot is coming. Here's where the original cast are now.

Beverly Hills 90210 fans: it’s time to buckle up because the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot is on its way and almost everyone from the original cast will be there.

Following the tragic passing of Luke Perry, who played Dylan on the show and died of a stroke in March, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming BH90210 reboot series, to be released in the US on August 7.

And now, we finally have a trailer for the six-episode series.

In the short teaser below, the cast members hear the original series’ theme song in unexpected places… including a hair dryer and motorised tie rack. Which means that yep – it’s looking like it’ll be just as cheesy as the original.

Watch the teaser trailer for the BH90210 reboot series here. Post continues after.

According to Page Six, Doherty was the last of the original cast members to sign on to the reboot of the iconic 90s teen drama, set to air on Fox.

For anyone who didn’t spend their adolescence pining over either Dylan or Brandon (if you don’t know, you’ll never know), Beverly Hills 90210 was the TV show that gave us a glimpse into the glamorous fictional lives of ridiculously wealthy school kids.

Running from 1990 to 2000, it was the first of five shows in the Beverly Hills franchise, following the lives of eight key characters: Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, Steve, David, Dylan, Andrea and Donna.

19 years on from when the show ended and ahead of the BH90210 reboot, here’s where the original Beverly Hills 90210 cast are now.

Brandon – Jason Priestley