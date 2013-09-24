beauty

9 (very important) style and beauty lessons we learned from the 2013 Emmys.

By MAMAMIA STYLE

I’m not going to lie, one of the best things about yesterday was looking at frocks all day and calling it ‘work.’ We’ve taken the job very seriously and have dissected the red carpet trends to come up with the top 9 style takeaways from the night.

1. You don’t actually need to cut your hair off this summer: The Faux Bob. 

The bob hairstyle has gone through many incarnations in recent years, first we had the Pob (Posh Beckham’s bob), then the Lob (Long Bob) and now we’ve got the Fob (Faux Bob).

Claire Danes’ Faux Bob hairstyle was talked about more than her sleek Armani Prive gown and gorgeous makeup. It caused quite the Twitter furore until Lena Dunham settled the “Did she cut it?” debate on E!

 QLD Hairdresser of the Year and MBFF Hair Director, Craig Smith shares his 5-step Faux Bob tutorial:

1. To create this look, first apply a strong-hold mousse throughout damp hair and blow dry (you need to add some texture and grip to the hair to help hold this style in place).

2. Create a deep side part and using a wide-barrelled curling tong to curl the hair down and under towards the nape of the neck. Work in two main sections for extra control.

3. Keeping the curl in place, use bobby pins to securely pin the part of the curl closest to the head directly onto the scalp to hold in place. This allows it to keep the volume and roundness of the curl.

4. Gently smooth out a little hair to hide the open curl loops on either side around the face. This gives the effect of a full bob, rather than a hollow curl, and a sideswept fringe can also help with this illusion.

5. Finish with ample hairspray to hold in place and keep any frizz smooth.

2. Tousled side-parts and beachy waves are in:

3. Hair needn’t be too tricky.

You have to love it when beauty trends and minimal effort collide to make easy-diy hair.  Kiernan Shipka, Amanda Peet and Heidi Klum went for high ponytails whilst Kate Mara, Sofia Vergara and Tina Fey opted for half-tucked worn down styles.

4. Turns out nail art is not dead:

Lena Dunham, Zooey Deschanel and Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland flew the nail art flag.

5. Thou shall not match your eye makeup to your dress:

Celebrities have it tough; not only do they get stalked by the paparazzi but also incur the wrath of the Internet if they decide to sartorially sidestep the ‘fashion’ rules. Lena Dunham matched her eye makeup to her teal printed Prada dress, a move that did not sit well with the Twittersphere but to be fair, most of the outrage was directed at the Prada.

6. Go bold or go pale:

The key lip colours from the night were bold orangey-reds or soft pastel pales. Like Christina Hendricks’ shade? Her makeup artist used Elizabeth Arden’s Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Power Red.

Pale nudes and pastel pink lips:

6. Emerald green accessories:

Remember when Angelina Jolie turned up to the 2009 Oscars in a simple black dress and huge emerald green earrings? It’s like Sofia Vergara, Christina Hendricks and Sarah Hyland all had that image pinned to their Emmys Pinterest board.

7. Ruffles/Mermaid dresses:

Sure there was a time when mermaid dresses were considered with the same amount of disdain reserved for mullets and ugg boots outside the house but not in 2013. As demonstrated by Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen, Malin Akerman and Anna Gunn.

8. It’s okay to forget your pants.

Who needs a slip when you have giant granny pants to protect your modesty?

9. Rose Byrne = perfection

The hair, the makeup, the clutch, the DRESS:

Special mentions:

Jon Hamm’s beard instantly become a hashtag, creatively named #jonhammsbeard and look out for the inevitable memes to come, Rose Byrne is dating the funky spunk guy from Sex and the City (how did we miss this?) and Merritt Wever won the prize for the best speech ever.

Our Top 10 best dressed:
1. Kiernan Shipka
2. Rose Byrne
3. Kerry Washington
4. Amy Poehler
5. Sofia Vergara
6. Kelly Osbourne
7. Emilia Clarke
8. Allison Jenney
9. Laura Dern
10. Linda Cardellini

All the frocks:
Kelly Osbourne
Julianne Hough
Modern Family's Julie Bowen
Alison Janney.
Zosia Mamet in an Honor dress.
Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale
Rose Byrne in custom Calvin Klein.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Lena Dunham in Prada.
Lena Dunham in Prada.
Michelle Dockery in Prada.
Sofia Vergara in Vera Wang.
Sofia Vergara in Vera Wang.
Carrie Underwood in Romona Keveza.
Anna Faris
Heidi Klum in Versace.
Christina Hendricks in Christian Siriano.
Kristen Connolly in a Nicholas Oakwell dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Aubrey Plaza in Marios Schwab.
Laura Dern in Naeem Khan.
Mayim Bialik in a Oliver Tolentino dress and shoes.
Mayim Bialik in a Oliver Tolentino dress and shoes.
Lena Headey wearing Alessanda Rich.
Julie Bowen in Zac Posen.
Anna Gunn
Taylor Schilling in Thakoon.
Jessica Pare in an Oscar de la Renta dress and shoes.
Claire Danes in Armani Privé.
Claire Danes in Armani Privé.
Robin Wright in Ralph Lauren.
Robin Wright in Ralph Lauren.
Allison Williams in a Ralph Lauren dress, Roger Vivier shoes, Christian Louboutin clutch, and Fred Leighton jewels.
Homeland's Damian Lewis.
Hugh Dancy.
Alyson Hannigan
Emily Deschanel in a custom vegan gown by Houghton.
Carrie Preston in Romona Keveza.
Linda Cardellini in a Donna Karan Atelier dress.
Merrit Wever
Elisabeth Moss in Andrew Gn.
Malin Akerman in a Marchesa gown.
Padma Lakshmi in KaufmanFranco.
Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka in Delpozi.
Kiernan Shipka in Delpozi.
Zooey Deschanel in J. Mendel.
Morgan Saylor Honor gown.
Amanda Peet
Edie Falco
Sarah Paulson
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
Leslie Mann J Mendel resort 2014.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Amy Poehler in a Basler gown.
Allison Hannigan
Julianna Margulies in Reed Krakoff.
Emilia Clarke
Elisabeth Moss
Julianne Hough in Jenny Packham.
January Jones
Connie Britton
zosia mamet essay
Zosia Mamet.Source: Getty.
Ryan Seacrest & Will Arnett wore the same suit (Instagram)
Modern Family's Ariel Winter
Vera Famiga
Vera Farmiga
Michael Douglas, Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Betsy Brandt
Kate Mara
Alec and Ireland Baldwin
Jessica Lange
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt
Adam Driver from HBO Girls.
Melissa Rauch
Kaley Cuoco
Homeland's Moreena Baccarin via Twitter
Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka via Twitter
Girls' Allison Williams
Downton Abby's Michelle Dockery
Malin Akerman
Kerry Washington via Prime time Emmys Instagram
How I Met Your Mother's Cobie Smulders
Sofia Vergara's family en route to the Emmys via Instagram
Sofia Vergara (Instagram)
John Hann and wife Jennifer via Prime time Emmys Instagram
January Jones (Instagram)
Matt Damon (Instagram)
Anna Chlumsky
Padma Lakshmi
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland
Jewel
Sofia Vergara
Sarah Silverman
Game of Throne's Peter Dinklage
Michael Douglas
Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialiak
Zooey Deschanel
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Elisabeth Moss
Tina Fey on the red carpet via Twitter
How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan
Christine Baranski image via Twitter
Zooey Deschanel's famous nail shot via Instagram
House of Lies' Don Cheadle
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne via Twitter
Kevin Spacey image via Twitter
Comedian Will Arnett image via Twitter
Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn
Brooke Burke Charvet with her daughter
Jessica Pare (image via Twitter)
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Julianne Hough
Kaley Cuoco
Lena Dunham at a pre-Emmy's party
Sarah Hyland getting a kiss from boyfriend Matt Prokop on the Red Carpet via Twitter
Tina Fey looking awesome via Twitter
Emily Deschanel via Prime time Emmys Facebook
Jim Parsons via Prime time Emmys Facebook
Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum via Twitter
Zoeey Deschanel via Twitter
Kunnal Nayer via Twitter
Game of Thrones Kit Harrington via Prime time Emmys
Matt Le Blanc via Prime time Emmys
Nolan Gould via Twitter
Giuliana Rancic tweets a sneak peak of her dress
Carrie Underwood getting ready via Twitter
Kelly Osbourne Instagramed a picture of the red carpet
Kelly Osbourne and Ross Mathewes on the E! Red Carpert via Instagram
Heidi Klum on her way to the Emmys via Twitter
Heidi Klum on her way to the Emmys via Twitter
Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family getting ready via Twitter

