8 things you should never say to your partner, according to a therapist.

On paper we all know there are a set of best practices we should adhere to in order to continue a harmonious and loving relationship. However, in the heat of the moment (after your partner forgets to pick up that thing you asked them to get after reminding them 97 times), all of those best practices can go flying out the window and we end up saying things maybe we shouldn't.

We've all been there.

Maybe you've immediately felt awful as the words slip out of your mouth or perhaps you let it simmer for a bit and feel guilt later on. Either way saying unsavoury things to your partner leaves you with a bit of an icky feeling - so why do we do it and how can we change these behaviours?

We chatted to couples' counselling expert and psychologist Dee Tozer to find out a little bit more about things we should avoid saying to our partners, why our language matters and how we can tweak our wording when communicating. So, what are the top things we should never say to our partner?

1. "You don't listen to me!"

Dee says this kind of language can come across as criticism in an accusatory way which will immediately set your partner into wanting to respond by protecting their character. Instead, she suggests reframing the wording by asking, "Can we have a chat where we listen and hear each other?" This sets the tone for an open and honest conversation without inflammatory wording.