The police say it was suicide. Her family think otherwise.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

This is 33-year-old mother-of-one Nadine Haag.

Four years ago, Nadine was found dead in the shower of her Sydney apartment, surrounded by pill packets, razor blade and what appeared to be a heart-felt note to her family.

“My family, it hurts, it hurts. Please live like there is no tomorrow, ever, ever, ever,” was what was reportedly written in Nadine’s handwriting. “I love you more than words can say. I love you, precious girl. Never stop loving, never stop living, never stop.”

There was also a deep gash in Nadine’s wrist which, together with the aforementioned evidence, led police to the conclusion that the 33-year-old fitness instructor had taken her own life.

But for Nadine’s close knit family that was just too hard to believe.

The woman they described as a “beautiful, bubbly, funny person” who “loved life” and “loved her family” had never displayed any signs of wanting to end her life.

The family were so certain that the police had made a mistake, they launched their own investigation into what happened to Nadine.

They suspected foul play was involved and were determined to find out what really occurred in Nadine’s Sydney apartment on December 3, 2009.

Last night, Nadine’s family’s search for answers was documented on the ABC’s 7:30 program.

During the segment, reporter Tracey Bowden spoke to various members of Nadine’s family as well as family barrister, Penny Wass, and former homicide inspector Lucio Rovis, about the evidence they’ve compiled; evidence that makes a compelling case as to why Nadine Haag’s death should be the subject of a full homicide investigation.

Nadine’s siblings believe the man who responsible for their sister’s death is her ex-partner, who is also the father of her child. The man’s name is Nestore Guizzon and he and Nadine had been locked in a custody battle for their then two-year-old child at the time of her death.