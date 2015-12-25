Not every family has ham and prawns on their table today.

My whole life I have watched longingly as other families carefully chose their Christmas hams and discussed different options for glazes. I’d walk past the long line at the seafood shop and think, “Why can’t that be me?” We tried Christmas pudding for the first time two years ago and were reluctant. My brother actually walked around spoon feeding it to us like we were reluctant toddlers.

You see, I’m of Italian heritage, so pasta is the dish that stars on our table on Christmas Day, regardless of the heat and the sweat dripping down our backs as we eat. Pasta and roast. We have never had a glazed ham, never eaten fresh seafood and never carefully planned our pudding.

I was born here but my parents were not. They are Italian, the most Italian Italians in Australia, and they express this Italian-ness fiercely, by stubbornly eating Italian food every single day. Even on Christmas Day we forgo the usual Christmas selections and put on the most impressive of Italian spreads, regardless of the heat and the sweat dripping down our brows.

Mum once added a turkey to the table which we tried, hated, and then spent the remainder of Christmas lunch mocking as we shoveled lasagna into our obnoxious gobs.

I think it’s pretty safe to say that ham and seafood aren’t featured on majority of Christmas tables around Australia. Different nationalities are more likely to feature foods traditional to their own Christmas celebrations, regardless of the heat.

Here are five of the most unusual Christmas foods being served up this year, that are only unusual to those families currently arguing over what kind of custard to serve with the pudding that has been sitting in their darkened cupboards since October.

1. Spanakopita

Spinach pie is the feature of the Greek Christmas table and nobody does savory filo pastry dishes better than they do. Several of my Greek friends – when asked about the non-traditional Christmas foods they eat each year – wrote entire paragraphs of worship for their beloved spanakopita. Filo pastry is wrapped around spinach, feta cheese, onions, egg and seasoning. Yes, glaze is involved, in the form of milk or egg wash brushed onto the top layer to create a golden colour.