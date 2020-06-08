"Make sure the kids are in bed." The best reactions to Netflix's raunchy new movie 365 DNI.

This week, Netflix released raunchy new film, 365 DNI. And people are losing their minds over it.

The Polish film, based off the book series by Blanka Lipinska of the same name, is said to be a better version of Fifty Shades of Grey and is currently the #5 trending movie on Netflix Australia. The movie follows a sales executive who travels to Italy to save her relationship, when a mafia boss kidnaps her and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.

Watch the trailer for 365 DNI here. Post continues below.



And while many have shared that the plot is mediocre (problematic), it's more than made up for with sex scenes. Explicit sex scenes. So explicit that some viewers are concerned it's too risque for the streaming service.

But the people who loved the sex scenes far outweighed the ones who didn't. And thank you for letting us know.

Here are the best reactions to the sexiest film on Netflix right now.

So I think every girl should go and watch 365 DNI on Netflix, it’s the better version of 50 Shades of Grey, 10/10 recommend — drea (@_andreajanell) June 8, 2020