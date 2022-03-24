Four women have been killed by violence in the past week. Here are their stories.

Warning: This post details with domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

In the past week, four women have been reported to be killed by violence.

Four lives are lost, four families are grieving - all while an inquest is currently being held over the deaths of Hannah Clarke and her children.

According to Destroy The Joint, their deaths make up the now 13 Australian women who have been killed by violence in 2022 - a year we are only three months into.

From 36-year-old Kylie Griffiths in Victoria to 74-year-old Susan Walker in Queenland, here are their stories.

A 26-year-old woman has died after an alleged attack in her home.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old Western Australia woman died in hospital after she was allegedly attacked in her home.

The night before, WA Police and St John Ambulance were called to a house in Nollamara, Perth, around 10:30pm where they found the woman seriously injured.