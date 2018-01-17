"The movie that made me cry so hard my boobs were soaking wet."

When the final credits rolled at the end of Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, I looked down and noticed that my boobs were… wet.

Soaking wet.

So wet it was… odd.

For almost two hours I had been so engrossed in the world of Ebbing, Missouri that I hadn’t noticed the constant stream of tears flowing down my face and onto my boobs.

I hadn’t noticed because Three Billboards is just that friggin’ good.

It’s the kind of movie that will make you laugh out loud while simultaneously bawling your eyes out.

And it’s one of those films that will change the way you feel about even the most difficult people in your life.

Three Billboards tells the story of Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand), a small town store clerk who hires three billboards outside of – you guessed it – Ebbing, Missouri to send a message to local law enforcement.

Eight months earlier Mildred’s daughter, Angela, was raped and murdered just down the road from the family home.

So far no one has been arrested for the murder and the police seem to have no leads.

Frustrated and overcome with grief, Mildred decides to take matters into her own hands. She wants to call out the local police chief (Woody Harrelson) and his deputy, Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), for what she perceives as a lack of interest in her daughter’s case.

So Mildred puts a $5000 down payment on the three billboards and has the following messages written on them:

“Raped While Dying”

“And Still No Arrests?”