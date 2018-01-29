fashion

The looks you simply cannot miss from the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Another day, another awards show. And today it’s the music industry’s turn to have its time to shine.

The industry’s biggest names – including Kendrick Lamar (who just topped Triple J’s Hottest 100), Lorde, Kesha and Ed Sheeran – are set to show off their best looks on the red carpet of the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Just like the movie stars before them, music’s biggest names are staging their own protest in honour of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements that aim to increase awareness of sexual harassment and abuse.

Although there was no all-black dress code like at the Golden Globes earlier this month, many attendees chose to don the colour anyway, including Sarah Silverman, Katie Holmes and Heidi Klum. Others – like Kelly Clarkson, Anna Kendrick and Nick Jonas – held or wore a white rose to show solidarity for the movement and for victims.

Standouts so far have been Lady Gaga in a black, lace dress with an enormous train, as well as Chrissy Teigen, who showed off her baby bump in a silver frock alongside husband John Legend. Lana Del Rey also looked gorgeous in a flowy cream dress with starry halo, while actress and singer Janelle Monae was flawless in a floral, black pantsuit.

Click through our gallery to see the best fashion and the flare from the red carpet and stay tuned for more pics and news from the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet…

2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionThe one and only Beyoncé with husband Jay-Z. (Image via Instagram
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionLady Gaga (Image via Getty.)
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionLana Del Rey (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Singer P!ink with daughter Willow Sage Hart. (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionGiuliana Rancic (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionRapper Eve Jihan Jeffers-Cooper, who just goes by the performance name Eve. (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
miley cyrus grammys
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionMiley Cyrus moments after licking her white rose. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionLisa Loeb (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionRihanna (Image via Instagram/badgalriri.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionMSNBC news anchor and television host Tamron Hall. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionJanelle Monae (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionKristin Cavallari (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionKelly Clarkson (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionElton John and husband David Furnish. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionDonnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Heidi Klum (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionNeyo (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionAshanti (Image via Getty)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionJaden Smith (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Sarah Silverman (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionCamila Cabello (Image via Getty)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionCardi B (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionThe amazing back of Cardi B's dress. (Image via Getty)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 grammys red carpet
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionAnna Kendrick (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Hailee Steinfeld (Image via Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Kesha (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.James Corden (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Cyndi Lauper (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Katie Holmes (Image via Getty)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Mick Fleetwood (Image via Getty)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet FashionAndra Day (Image via Getty.)
ADVERTISEMENT
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Donald Glover who performs under the name Childish Gambino (Image via Getty.)
2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion.Nick Jonas. (Image via Getty.)

 

LISTEN: The Mamamia Out Loud team explain what the Time’s Up movement actually does.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???