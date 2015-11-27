The 10 fitness trends set to take over in 2016.

Image: iStock

Prepare yourself: the top 10 fitness predictions for 2016 have just been released.

While at-home exercise and mindfulness yoga proved popular in 2015, experts from the American College of Sports Medicine are predicting some significant changes in the way we keep fit, with a move towards harder and more intense activities that deliver immediate results. It’s time to get sweaty.

Building on its success this year, wearable technology — like fitness tracers, smart watches and GPS tracking devices — has taken out the top spot, closely followed by body weight training (basic exercises that requires minimal equipment) and High Intensity Interval Training programs that are short and sharp.

It’s good news for seasoned exercisers too, with greater focus predicted for age-appropriate fitness programs designed to keep older people fit and healthy. (Yoga is also set to remain popular – here’s a routine to get you started. Post continues after video.)

The Top 10 trends

1. Wearable Technology

2. Bodyweight training

3. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

4. Strength training

5. More educated and experienced fitness professionals

6. Personal training

7. Functional Fitness – using strength training to improve balance and ease of daily living.