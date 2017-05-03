Netflix is introducing a major change to 13 Reasons Why.

When teen drama 13 Reasons Why landed on Netflix in March, it didn’t take long before mental health experts were decrying its graphic depictions of sexual assault and suicide.
Now, in the wake of the backlash, the streaming service has announced it will include additional warnings in the controversial series.
In a statement quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix noted episodes featuring graphic content are flagged as such, but recognised the need to take things further.
“While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories,” the company said.