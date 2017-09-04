People are paying thousands of dollars not to eat. This is what they're paying for.

It was 2011 when “101 Wellbeing” Diet first started making headlines. Also known as: the diet where you don’t eat. Literally, nothing.

Malcolm Turnbull had allegedly been trying it and some people wondered if he was really sick.

He wasn’t sick; that’s just what someone looks like after they had starved themselves for two weeks.

After her editor thought it would be a good story, journalist and author of Wellmania, Brigid Delaney, decided to give the 101 Day Detox a go.

So, when Mia Freedman interviewed her for my podcast, No Filter, the first thing on her mind was what you get when you pay thousands of dollars to eat nothing.

Brigid Delaney explains the Bondi Wellness paradox to Mia Freedman.

Mia: Like with many diet regimes and wellness plans, there were “gurus” behind all of this. Can you tell us a little bit about it? How much did it cost?

Brigid: So, it costs. It depends on what sort of program you do but it can cost several thousand dollars to not eat.

But you are paying for this absence to be enforced. I’m sure you know how many times you’ve been on diets where what you eat or don’t eat is about you. It’s very hard to be disciplined.

So, I would go to this fasting clinic, every day. I would be weighed, I would have acupuncture and I’d have this very rough massage, which was a massage on my organs.

Mia: What was the purpose of those things?

Brigid: The theory behind the fast is that even if you look skinny, you have fat. If you have an unhealthy lifestyle, fat builds up around your organs, then it can block oxygen from getting to them. So, you’re not actually functioning at the highest level and your metabolism is slower.