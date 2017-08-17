Histories hidden behind the Kardashian dynasty's most regal cover to date.

In our current day and age, it’s hard to imagine or even remember a world that existed without the Kardashians (BK vs AK, if you will). A world without Kimojis, sock lines, countless family dramas, televised childbirths, and women consistently having to justify how and why they’re famous to begin with.

But as we live and breathe, friends, Keeping up with the Kardashians has reached its ten year anniversary. Yep, ten years of Kim, Kris and the gang sharing their most intimate moments and most staged sagas.

To mark the milestone, this week, the family posed for the Hollywood Reporter in a stripped back but ultra-gram cover shoot. But from its initial pilot episode to today, a whole lot of things have changed.

The Kardashian decade: How a sex tape led to a billion-dollar brand https://t.co/37FnqEBLs1 pic.twitter.com/KndZJJ9Z4N — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 16, 2017

1. It’s pronounced couture, dahling.

When the show first started it’s unlikely any high-end designers were willing to lend their wares to an unknown family from Calabasas, but thanks to their hundreds of millions of fans, the Kardashian and Jenner women are sporting Yeezy, Celine, Givenchy and Balmain in their 2017 cover shoot.

2. Goodbye, Rob.

Remember Rob Kardashian? Jokes, everyone (unfortunately) remembers Rob. In the early seasons of KUWTK, he was the affable younger brother constantly ignoring the sage advice of his older sisters. But at some point, things took a turn and Rob. He moved in with older sister Khloe, failed to attend Kim's wedding to Kanye West and has been a source of concern for his large family ever since.

For a time, Rob and his now ex-fiancee Blacc Chyna shared their own spin-off reality show (aptly titled Rob and Chyna) that was essentially a long, drawn-out depiction of what an emotionally abusive relationship looks like.

Most recently, Rob has made headlines after sharing explicit images of Chyna (the pair share a daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian) that may see him face jail time, so no real surprise that he didn't make a guest appearance on the family's Hollywood Reporter cover.