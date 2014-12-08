The ultimate workout for when you've only got 10 minutes.

Steph Prem, winter Olympian and founder of Premium Performance, shares her best exercises to get the most bang for your buck when things get busy.

There are no excuses not to fit in a little exercise this holiday season. All you need is 10 minutes and a little bit of space – a hotel room, the park or even down the beach.

These simple, functional body weight movements go a long way. Remember, a little bit of exercise over the break is better than none at all. Pop in some headphones and use the opportunity to focus on your breathing and escape the craziness of the silly season and focus on you and your body.

1. Plié squats.

Take your legs out wide with toes pointing away from your body. Hold your hands out in front of you and interlock your fingers. Bend the legs to squat down until your thighs are parallel with the floor. Pulse up and down engaging your glutes and core. Complete 25 reps.

2. Arm circles.



Hold your arms out so your body forms a T-shape with slightly bent elbows and pretend you are squeezing tennis balls in your hands. Move your arms in circles, from your elbows rather than shoulders, to avoid placing strain on your neck. Alternate directions. Complete 25 circles each direction.

3. High knees.

Yep, just like in bootcamp. Lift those legs, ladies! Don’t be too heavy through your feet and spring off your toes as you bring your knees up to your hands (not your hands to your knees!) Complete 30 reps.

4. Roll up, roll downs.

Start sitting up on your sit bones with hands raised high. Roll back through your belly button curving your spine as your roll back, tuck your bum under and then lead with your ribcage back to the mat with complete control until you are lying flat on your mat or on the ground. Lift your arms above your head and take a big deep breath in then exhale as you lift yourself back up to sitting tall with your arms above you. Keep your feet on the ground at all times.

To adjust this exercise and make it easier start with bent knees (and grab the backs of you knees if you need a wee bit of help on the way up). Complete 10 reps.

5. Lunges.

Start with your feet hip width apart, then step one leg forward and bring your back knee to the ground. Note: before you lower your knee ensure your core is engaged (draw your belly button in toward your spine) squeeze your glutes and tuck your bum ever so slightly (posterior tilt)

Now lunge while keeping everything engaged and your upper body in the same position (don’t lean in) as you push back to standing. Alternate legs each time. Complete 15 reps on each side.

Repeat the sequence 3 times with a 45 second break in between each set.

You can check out Steph's blog for more advice and info about Premium Performance locations, or follow her on Instagram: @premiumperformance

