"It's been really tricky." Zoe and Benji Marshall are expecting their second child together.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.



Benji and Zoe Marshall are expecting their second child together.

Sharing an ultrasound photo on Instagram on Tuesday morning, Zoe wrote: "It's really bloody hard for me to keep a secret. That's why I've hardly been on Instagram or sharing stories because I don't trust myself that it would just slip out."

She continued: "It's time. I've been incredibly sick and isolated for the last 11 weeks because of this little monkey. I'm sharing this and so much vital information I learnt from this season on today's [podcast] episode.

"I look forward to being honest and sharing the good, bad and really ugly bits of this time with you all. Mini Marshall due day before my birthday (god help me another Gemini) June 2021."

The 36-year-old also opened up about her pregnancy news on her podcast The Deep, which delves into the experiences of unique individuals and their life stories.

In the new episode, Zoe shared that she has been cautious about sharing her pregnancy news after suffering a miscarriage in November 2019.