Zoe Foster Blake and her bump are looking glorious on the Logies red carpet.

Zoe Foster Blake has let us know exactly how much effort went into her Logies look tonight: none, duh.

The author and Go-To Skincare founder shared a sneaky snap with her Instagram followers before hitting the red carpet, showing off her butter yellow gown and burgeoning baby bump.

We’re melting.

“Man, the Logies are a piece of piss. I basically wake up, chuck on whatever is clean and some BB cream and go,” the 36-year-old joked, before listing off the minds – and designer – behind her outfit.

(Zoe also thanked husband Hamish Blake for contributing “the large belly”.

She also gave a close-up look of her enviable Gucci heels, complete with slithering snakes.