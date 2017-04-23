fashion

Zoe Foster Blake and her bump are looking glorious on the Logies red carpet.

Zoe Foster Blake has let us know exactly how much effort went into her Logies look tonight: none, duh.

The author and Go-To Skincare founder shared a sneaky snap with her Instagram followers before hitting the red carpet, showing off her butter yellow gown and burgeoning baby bump.

We’re melting.

“Man, the Logies are a piece of piss. I basically wake up, chuck on whatever is clean and some BB cream and go,” the 36-year-old joked, before listing off the minds – and designer – behind her outfit.

(Zoe also thanked husband Hamish Blake for contributing “the large belly”.

She also gave a close-up look of her enviable Gucci heels, complete with slithering snakes.

She captioned it: “You know what they say when you’re pregnant: Comfort first. OR… is it badass snakes slitherin’ up your heels, first?! (No. It’s definitely the comfort one.)”

Blake also gave a shout out to the designer of her gown Melbourne-based Con Ilio, posing with him in an Instagram story.

Source: Instagram

We've yet to catch a glimpse of her hubby Hamish Blake, but imagine short of wearing a fully sequined-tux, he'll be looking drab by comparison.

The couple announced they would be expecting their second child together in February.

Want more farshun for your Sunday night? Here's what the other celebrities are wearing:

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.

Sylvia-Jeffreys-2017-logies-dress
Sylvia JeffreysWearing Rebecca Vallance.
Bec-Judd-Logies-2017-dress
Bec JuddWearing J'Aton Couture
Anna-Heinrich-Logies-2017-dress
Anna HeinrichWearing Steven Khalil
Lauren-Phillips-2017-logies-dress
Lauren Phillips.Wearing Con Illio
Alex-Nation-2017-Logies-dress
Alex Nation and Richie StrahanImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Susan-Carland-logies-2017-dress
Susan CarlandWearing AY Couture Melbourne
Livinia-Nixon-2017-logies-dress
Livinia NixonWearing Con Ilio
Georgia-Love-logies-2017-dress
Georgia Love and Lee ElliottGeorgia and Lee on the Logies red carpet. Image: NW Mag/Instagram.
Emma-Freedman-Logies-2017-Dress
Emma FreedmanWearing Christa Lea. Image: Channel 9 Style
Zoe-Foster-Blake-2017-Logies-dress
Zoe Foster BlakeWearing Con Ilio
Jo-Hall-Logies-2017-dress
Jo HallWearing Thurley. Image: CHannel 9 style/Instagram
Jessica-Marais-2017-Logies-dress
Jessica MaraisWearing J'Aton Couture. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Amber-Sherlock-2017-Logies-Dress
Amber SherlockWearing Jason Grech. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Carrie-Bickmore-2017-Logies-dress
Carrie BickmoreWearing Paolo Sebastian
Olympia-Valance-Logies-2017-dress
Olympia ValanceWearing Con Ilio
Sam-Frost-2017-Logie-dress
Sam FrostImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Rebecca-Maddern-Logies-2017-dress
Rebecca MaddernWearing S I L V A N A T E D E S C O
Gorgi-Coghlan-logies-2017-dress
Gorgi CoghlanWearing Con Ilio
Melissa-Doyle-Logies-2017-dress
Melissa DoyleWearing Alex Perry
Rebecca-Harding-2017-dress-logies
Rebecca HardingWearing Cappellazzo Couture
ksenija-lukich-logies-2017-dress
Ksenija Lukich
