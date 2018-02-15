celebrity

Zoë Foster Blake learns the word 'boss' is trademarked, has to remove her merch from sale.

Zoë Foster Blake isn’t having the best day.

She’s had to pull her ‘Break-Up Boss’ merch from sale after learning another fashion brand has already trademarked the word ‘boss’.

Foster Blake told her fans on Instagram: “Earlier this week I launched some @breakupboss merch to support my app/book, and some of it featured the word ‘Boss’. Obviously, being awesome at business, before I manufactured many items I made SUPER sure to NOT check if there were any trademark issues around the word ‘Boss.’ HA HA HA TURNS OUT THERE IS!!!!

The merch, which was being sold on Foster Blake’s website, was created in association with her app, Break-Up Boss, which she totes as a “teeny-weeny pocket coach” for helping people through break-ups.

A book based on the method, also called Break-Up Boss, is due to be released in April.

