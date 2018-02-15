Zoë Foster Blake learns the word 'boss' is trademarked, has to remove her merch from sale.

Zoë Foster Blake isn’t having the best day.

She’s had to pull her ‘Break-Up Boss’ merch from sale after learning another fashion brand has already trademarked the word ‘boss’.

Foster Blake told her fans on Instagram: “Earlier this week I launched some @breakupboss merch to support my app/book, and some of it featured the word ‘Boss’. Obviously, being awesome at business, before I manufactured many items I made SUPER sure to NOT check if there were any trademark issues around the word ‘Boss.’ HA HA HA TURNS OUT THERE IS!!!!

“A very well-known international fashion brand called dibs on the word a long time ago! And good on them. It’s a fantastic word, and they deserve it. Annnyway. I apologise for any confusion this may have created, and we’ve removed those items from sale. We’re gonna re-design and re-launch again soon.”

The merch, which was being sold on Foster Blake’s website, was created in association with her app, Break-Up Boss, which she totes as a “teeny-weeny pocket coach” for helping people through break-ups.

A book based on the method, also called Break-Up Boss, is due to be released in April.

