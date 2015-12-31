Zoe Foster Blake has 'mastered the perfect family photo'.

The Foster Blake‘s and Wipfli’s have gone to Mount Martha, Victoria to celebrate the summer festive season.

It looks like the two families have been having a great time with their little boys, at the beach in the sunshine.

They’ve shared a happy snap of the family trip – showing how the Foster Blake’s have nailed their family photo skills, while the Wipfli’s have a bit of work to do on theirs.

Lisa Wipfli posted the photo with the caption, "The Blakes have mastered the perfect family photo...the Wipflis are still working on it."

We think they're all looking pretty adorable.

Zoe Foster Blake shared a very similar photo of the joint family's getaway. In her pic the Wipfli's are so nearly there with the perfect family pose.

Zoe captioned her photo with, "Schoolies."

The two families look like they're enjoying themselves and their holidays. It's good to see they still have their sense of humour too.

Happy holidays to the radio hosts and their young families.

What have you been up to over the break?