Zayn Malik is a solo artist now. We know this because he keeps reminding us of that time he left One Direction at every chance he gets.

Malik famously quit the boy band in March of last year, leaving fans pretty distraught.

He’s talked a lot about the moment he left the band, and his relationship with the rest of the 1D lads, but he’s never really explained why and how he made the decision to leave.

Until now….(Oh, that felt so dramatic!)

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, the 23-year-old revealed that the decision was made in a somewhat otherworldly setting.

"An alien spoke to me in a dream," he told the publication when asked why he left the multi-million dollar earning boy band.

Umm...ok?

via GIPHY

Zayn isn't the first star to give a totally weird interview (and we're sure he won't be the last).