In 1996, Zachary Snarr was killed while on a date. Then his mother received a letter in the mail.

It was August 28, 1996, and Salt Lake City native, Zachary Snarr had not long graduated from high school.

He was 18 years old, and preparing to begin college the following week.

On that August evening, he took Yvette Rodier on their first 'official' date.

Zachary and Yvette had enjoyed a long friendship throughout high school, sharing most classes together.

"Zach Snarr... made me laugh. And that connected us from the very beginning," Yvette later told CBS News.

Zachary decided to take Yvette to watch the rising full moon at Little Dell Reservoir, just outside the city.

"We just started driving up the canyon. I remember feeling that little twinge of excitement when you realise you really have a crush on someone and that they have a crush on you," said Yvette.

"I remember thinking, 'I'm gonna get a kiss tonight. Zach's gonna kiss me tonight.' Zach turned into this parking lot. And he said, 'Well, I've got a surprise for you.'"

Photography was one of Zachary's passions, and he wanted to share it with Rodier.

He pulled out his photography equipment and promised Yvette to teach her how to capture the moon.

But he never got to take one photo.

Suddenly Zachary was attacked from behind.

He was shot three times; twice in the head, and once in the abdomen.

Zachary Snarr was shot and killed on August 28, 1996. Image: Snarr Family Photo/Deseret News.