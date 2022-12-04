In the late 90s, Zach Galifianakis met a homeless woman. He paid her rent for 27 years.

For 20 years, Marie 'Mimi' Haist was homeless and living out of a quaint laundromat in the beachfront City of Santa Monica, California.

Across the street from the laundromet was a coffee shop where Yaniv Rokah, then an aspiring actor, worked as a barista. He later became a director and filmmaker.

"I remember thinking, 'Who is this older woman who’s working at a laundromat seven days a week? And why does she seem so happy all the time?'" Rokah told People in 2016. "Here I am struggling to make it in Hollywood, working at a coffee shop, and across the street there’s this ball of fire, like a pink-wearing, singing, dancing diva who turns out to be homeless."

The pair became fast friends and he soon began recording their days together on his iPhone 4. It would be footage later used in the 2014 documentary Queen Mimi - a project that Rokah would obsess over until its completion.

Watch the trailer for Queen Mimi. Story continues after video.