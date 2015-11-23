Letting your kids use YouTube just got a whole heap safer.

It was Dan TDM’s birthday last week.

Did you celebrate? Surely you did. My two sons – aged 6 and 8 – made large cardboard cards and tweeted them at him “Happy Birthday Dan TDM” they scrawled and drew brightly coloured creepers and zombies.

They were giddy with excitement - after all Dan TDM is one of their heroes.

Haven’t you heard of him?

Really, you must not have a primary school aged boy.

Perhaps you’ve heard of Stampy or Amy Lee? IBallistic Squid, Smosh or Zoe Sugg?

If you haven’t very soon your kids will as these are some of the biggest names on YouTube and the superstars our children are following.

Some of them, like Stampy have subscribers of over six million and are worth in the millions themselves.

The world of YouTube is hard to escape – from unwrapping Kinder surprises – (some of those videos alone have over six million views) to watching adults opening chocolates (yep that’s popular too) to Barbie re-creations.

But while our children love YouTube it can be a fairly deep rabbit hole. Once you are in it you never know where you will land and for me this gives rise to the fear of what they will come across.

This is one of the most popular YouTube channels for kids. Yes. Prepare to be surprised by what they are watching...


