Your afternoon pick-me-up: An amazing cover of Toto's Africa.

By MAMAMIA TEAM.

It’s almost time to finish work. And it’s horrible.

But, never fear, because for the past couple of days, Mamamia has been trying to make 3pm just that little bit more bearable with our new series of pick-me-up posts, designed to get you through this most dire of timeslots.

So make yourself a cup of tea and a snack, and settle in for a well-deserved break.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Aussie Bodies LO CARB bars. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

Today’s installment of 3pm pick-me-up has one condition attached: you have to watch the first two minutes.

Why?

Well, because for the forty seconds of this video you are going to be thinking: “Um, why am I watching a bunch of people rubbing their hands together?”

When you pass the minute mark, it’ll start to make a bit more sense.