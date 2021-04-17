A cameo from an ex and a potential spin-off: 6 things you didn't know about Stan's Younger.

The seventh and final season of Younger is finally here.

On Thursday night, the first four episodes of the much-loved series premiered exclusively on Stan.

But before we find out if Liza chooses Josh or Charles and if Kelsey's career in the New York publishing industry will continue, we decided to look back at the six seasons that have passed.

Watch the official trailer for Younger season seven, streaming only on Stan. Post continues below.

So, before you watch the new season, here are six things you didn't know about Stan's Younger.

(Warning: There are plenty of spoilers for the first six seasons of Younger ahead. Proceed with caution.)

Many real life authors were reimagined in the series.

As Younger takes place in the publishing world, the series features endless literary references.

In fact, many of the authors within the series are based on real life authors.

There's Kiko Kagami (Joy Osmanski) and her book Blissful Living, which is the show's take on best-selling author Marie Kondo's The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

"My book is rooted in the idea that all objects have a spirit," Kiko says in an Empirical pitch meeting. "And we must work on lightening our load, by setting free those objects that no longer serve us."

Edward L.L. Moore is Younger's take on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Image: Stan.