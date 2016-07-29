Do you recognise this couple?

Sometimes, it’s hard to remember your parents were once young. Same when it comes to public figures. Which is why when Bill Clinton spoke at the DNC last night about his and Hillary’s youth, Google searches of the young couple spiked by 4000 percent.

Bill told a beautiful love story. Not only did he defend his wife as “the best darn change maker I have ever known”, he began the speech with a gorgeous anecdote about how they met.

As he described a young Hillary Rodham, many of us tried to imagine what the possible future president looked like during her days as a Yale law student. Was she a ’70s hippie? A burn the bra feminist activist? It’s hard to picture her without the pantsuit and coiffed hair.

Firstly, if you haven’t watched the speech already you can see it here in full:

But the part everyone’s talking about is their courtship story. Here’s the pictures they were looking for.

“The first time I saw her we were, appropriately enough, in a class on political and civil rights. She had thick blond hair, big glasses, wore no makeup, and she had a sense of strength and self- possession that I found magnetic.”

Image via Instagram: @thegibber.

“After the class I followed her out, intending to introduce myself. I got close enough to touch her back, but I couldn’t do it.”