Five books you need to read to your kids before they turn five.

In bookstores, it’s impossible to find a kid’s book. Not because there aren’t any. But because there are too many.

Where to begin?

To compound the difficulty levels, if you’re buying a book for your first child, you are probably very concerned with the book’s nature. Is it appropriate? Are the pictures interesting enough? What about the colours? Is it educational?

If it's your third child, however, you won't be in a book store. A third-child bedtime story is any old article from the issue of House & Garden lying around the house.

But never fear, with a little bit of help from TimeOut we're here to help. Here are five kids' books that your children will love and won't bore you to death either:

1. Where The Wild Things Are.

Written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak, this could just be the greatest children's book of all time.

Read aloud for children attending the White House Easter Egg Roll by Barack Obama, Where The Wild Things Are comprises only 338 words.

The book follows young Max, a boy running around his house in a wolf costume. When his parents send him to bed without supper, Max's bedroom transforms into a jungle filled with mysterious creatures.