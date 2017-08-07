Join the yoga classes giving women on the street their dignity back.

Boost Juice founder and TV personality Janine Allis is set to give women in need a boost through Share the Dignity’s inaugural national yoga event, Yoga4Dignity.
Allis will host a yoga class on Saturday 2 September as part of the national fundraiser to help women access basic sanitary items they would otherwise go without.
Hundreds of yoga classes will be held nationwide at 8am on the first weekend of Spring. The goal is to have 48,000 participants – one for every homeless woman in Australia.
Victorians, you are in luck with 85 class locations to choose from when registering to participate in our first national #Yoga4Dignity event! Check out where your closest class is being held here: http://shop.sharethedignity.com.au/yoga4dignity/yoga4dignity-vic (Others states, don’t feel left out! Search & book your spot here: http://shop.sharethedignity.com.au/yoga4dignity/)