Join the yoga classes giving women on the street their dignity back.

Speaking on the charity event, Allis said: “Yoga has been transformative for me, it has helped me grow as a person, be empowered and feel the healthiest and strongest I have ever felt.

“I cannot think of a better way to unite Australians to raise funds and demonstrate our support for the many women and girls who are doing it tough. I am thrilled to be part of this event.”

Proceeds from Yoga4Dignity will go towards installing more ‘dignity vending machines’ in low-socioeconomic areas and schools. In an Australian first, the machines dispense a free ‘period pack’ containing two pads and six tampons – enough to manage one day of menstrual flow.

Packs will be dispensed through the touch of a button up to every ten minutes. Each vending machine costs $9,000 to create and instal. The goal of Yoga4Dignity is to raise enough funds to instal a further 100 or more machines nationwide.

Share the Dignity founder, Rochelle Courtney commented on the charity and its inaugural yoga event: “Our mission is to enable and empower all Australian women and children to have the dignity they deserve.

“We are thrilled to have Janine onboard as an ambassador given her position as a role model for so many women and girls.”

