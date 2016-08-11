Yoga practice doesn’t need to be a big event. In fact, the stillness practiced in just a few short minutes at home can be a powerful tool in alleviating stress and anxiety.

There should be no judgement, especially of yourself. Any yoga is good yoga!

1. Get grounded.

Ever feel like your head is going to explode? Like your mind is running a million miles an hour and you literally don’t know how you are going to get everything done? When we feel overwhelmed like this, it’s great to ground your body and mind and simply focus on one thing at a time.

If you can, do the following posture facing a window so can look out to the trees.

Image: Supplied.

Tree pose (vriksasana):

Standing with your toes touching and heels slightly apart, place your hands on your hips and lengthen through the spine. Place the sole of the foot in one of three positions: toe touching the floor with the heel to the opposite ankle; onto the calf; or onto the inner thigh. Just be careful to avoid the knee. When you are balanced, bring the palms to the centre of the chest and take a deep breath in, lifting the chest into the thumbs. Focus your gaze on one spot for balance and then draw the attention to the breath in and out of the body. Feel the strength of your standing leg pressing down into the ground. Hold for approximately one to three minutes. To release, hands come back to the hips and knee turns forward, bringing the foot down to meet the standing leg.

Repeat on the other side.

WATCH: Find out the many benefits of yoga. Post continues after video.

2. Take a load off.

Our legs are pretty important. They have the monumental task of carrying us through our entire lives. So whether you’ve just run a marathon, or completed a marathon night of dancing, this posture is ideal for reducing inflammation and swelling in the legs and releasing pressure in the lower back.