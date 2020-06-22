Yellowstone is an addictive family drama with a few bloody twists.

Yellowstone is the type of drama that walks the line between the worlds of TV and film.

On one hand, the Stan drama boasts the production values of a big-screen epic, with lush cinematography courtesy of the series being shot entirely on location in Utah and Montana, and the fact that it’s led by two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Costner.

With the third season of Yellowstone premiering this week on Stan, the series also makes the most of its serialised storytelling, with an element of slow-burning drama weaving throughout the series.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the head of the sixth generation of the Dutton family to run Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. A piece of family history that is often on the brink of being lost to the Duttons due to land developers from the rapidly expanding nearby town, the need to protect the nearby Indian reservation and the United States of America’s first national park.

While Yellowstone looks at the often brutal and bloody wheeling and dealings that takes place in this corner of Montana, at its heart, the series is very much a high stakes family drama.

As a prominent, landowning family, the Duttons have no shortage of enemies lining up to come to blows with them, however, most of the tension and drama stems from their own complicated dynamics and history.