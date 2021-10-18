kids

"I am eternally grateful." After 9 years in the yellow skivvy, Emma Watkins is leaving The Wiggles.

Emma Watkins is hanging up her yellow bow.

The Yellow Wiggle will leave The Wiggles at the end of the year, after 11 years with the group and nine in the famous yellow skivvy.

She will hand her (yellow) reins to new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins, who was recently announced as part of the group's new extended cast for Fruit Salad TV.

In a statement announcing the change, Emma said the COVID-19 pandemic had given her time to reassess her future.

"Like many people around the world, the pandemic has given me time to reflect on what is important in life," she said.

"For me, that means spending more time at home, something that I didn't realise I was missing out on being away eight months of the year on tour, but something that I have really cherished over the last 18 months.

"I am also really looking forward to devoting more time and energy on completing my PhD that incorporates my ongoing passion for sign language, dance and film editing, and to having more time to work with the Deaf community."

Emma reflected on her time as the first woman Wiggle.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

What It Means To Give Birth On Country

The Delivery Room

Little Kids: Yep, Teaching Consent Starts Before School

This Glorious Mess
ADVERTISEMENT

"I am eternally grateful to The Wiggles for giving me the amazing opportunity to be the first female Wiggle, a role that I have loved and one that has brought me so much joy and an abundance of bowtiful memories that I will treasure forever," she said.

"As The Wiggles continue to evolve and someone new now steps into the yellow skivvy, I look forward to seeing children and families embrace them, just as I was when I began. I wish The Wiggles much continued success as they continue to delight children all over the world."

Emma began performing with The Wiggles 11 years ago, when she was cast as Fairy Larissa in our Dorothy the Dinosaur concerts and videos. She had played roles including Wags the Dog, Dorothy the Dinosaur, and a Wiggly dancer before original yellow Wiggle Greg handed over the yellow skivvy to her in 2012.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, the only original cast member still wearing a skivvy, thanked Emma for her hard work.

"We've had an amazing time with Emma over this period and while we're sad to see her go, we know she has many other passions she'd like to pursue, including her PhD and work with the Deaf community.

"We thank Emma for her wonderful contribution to The Wiggles and wish her all the very best as we look forward to seeing her continued success with her other interests."

ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Wiggle Lachy, who was married to Emma for two years before their April 2018 separation, wrote on Instagram that the news was "bittersweet", as the group prepared to give "a warm Wiggly welcome" to Tsehay.

Tsehay, an award-winning dancer, said she was honoured to be the next to step into the yellow skivvy.

"I am honoured to be joining The Wiggles at such an exciting time for the group," she said.

The Wiggles also announced a new Australia-wide arena tour, so fans will be able to see Tsehay in action in 2022.

"I'm now incredibly excited to be joining them in the yellow skivvy and to have the chance to go out on the road in the new arena tour, I can't wait to meet all the Wiggly fans," she said.

"Dancing has always been my passion, and I look forward to being able to share the joy of song and dance with children all over the world."

Feature image: Supplied/Instagram.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships