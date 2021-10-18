"I am eternally grateful." After 9 years in the yellow skivvy, Emma Watkins is leaving The Wiggles.

Emma Watkins is hanging up her yellow bow.

The Yellow Wiggle will leave The Wiggles at the end of the year, after 11 years with the group and nine in the famous yellow skivvy.

She will hand her (yellow) reins to new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins, who was recently announced as part of the group's new extended cast for Fruit Salad TV.

In a statement announcing the change, Emma said the COVID-19 pandemic had given her time to reassess her future.

"Like many people around the world, the pandemic has given me time to reflect on what is important in life," she said.

"For me, that means spending more time at home, something that I didn't realise I was missing out on being away eight months of the year on tour, but something that I have really cherished over the last 18 months.

"I am also really looking forward to devoting more time and energy on completing my PhD that incorporates my ongoing passion for sign language, dance and film editing, and to having more time to work with the Deaf community."

Emma reflected on her time as the first woman Wiggle.