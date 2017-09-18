You know it’s coming, and you can’t wait for it to be over.

HSC, IB, QCE, WACE…and the list goes on. No matter where you live and whichever one you’re doing, year 12 spells one thing: HELL.

Since the early days of High School, those exams glower at you from afar.

For me, the HSC was just two very short years ago. And, if there was one piece of advice that offered me a moment of solace in a time that was otherwise chaotic, it was that doing Year 12 is like being pregnant.

A girl a few years ahead of me at my school shared this message with me halfway through completing my HSC. It made so much sense and really put everything in perspective for me.

So as Year 12 students across the country start to prepare for their final exams, let us explain why they're basically pregnant right now.

You have nine months: Year 12 = nine months. Pregnancy = nine months. Bingo!

You should eat well and exercise regularly: Good health messages abound.

We all know you should eat well and exercise regularly, but you probably won't do either as much as you would like because eating your body weight in chocolate seems like one of the only things that will get you through.

And, after completing your final exams you are probably feeling a little squishier - don't worry, that's normal after you give birth.

You're carrying an increasingly heavy load: And it has a life of its own.

You will get morning sickness: The mornings of your final exams are usually the worst for this. But even before you reach the last stretch you've probably already experienced that feeling when your stomach tightens, your mind goes blank and you genuinely don't know how you'll get through a six-hour school day, or worse, a three-hour exam.