The 8 best pieces of advice for people doing Year 12 exams in 2020.

Year 12 exams have officially begun for many students across the country today, with English and languages first up.

Of course, it hasn't been the year any of us had in mind. The class of 2020 had many of their formals, celebrations and graduation ceremonies either cancelled or dramatically reduced to fit with COVID-19 protocols. On top of that, their learning has been disrupted by the global pandemic, with students all over the country having to adapt to online learning, and students in Victoria having to spend the last few months barely able to leave their homes.

Watch: Messages for Year 12.



Video via Mamamia.

Let's get one thing straight: Year 12 exams are hard. They're even harder when you've got to do them in the midst of a global pandemic.

So the Mamamia team, and a few familiar faces, have come up with some of their best advice to remember over the next few weeks.

1. Sleep enough, ask for help if you need it, and keep exercising.

Okay let's get the boring but very true advice out of the way first (sorry Scott).

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Mamamia (in the video above), "Make sure you get enough sleep. It makes such a difference to your thinking. Exercise every day if you can, it really helps you deal with stress. And don't be afraid to ask for help, it will lighten your load."

We actually have....nothing else to add. He's on the money.

2. If it does really matter to you, that's absolutely fine.

We can probably say for certain that you've been told by at least one person "not to worry too much" or "don't put too much pressure on yourself."

But just remember it's okay if the final exams and getting a good mark really does matter to you.

"If it matters to you that's wonderful, caring about things is not a personality flaw and wanting to give it your best shot is GOOD. Everyone values this time differently, just don't let it come at a cost to your own wellbeing and don't let it matter to you because someone else told you it should," says Mamamia Podcast Producer Emma Gillespie.

3. If you're a mediocre student, that doesn't mean you'll be a mediocre worker.

"There are people (like me) who are VERY MEDIOCRE students because we're on-the-job learners. If you're an average human who gets average marks, it could just be that you'll find your thing being practical out in the world rather than reading it out of a book," says The Quicky host Claire Murphy.

Claire barely got over 60 in her final exams, and now she informs Mamamia listeners about the biggest stories of the day every morning in an award-winning news podcast - so keep that in mind.

4. No one will care about your mark in six months. No, seriously.

You and your friends will most likely spend six months, tops, asking each other about what marks everyone got and then no one, not one person, will ever ask you again.