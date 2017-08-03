The horrific story of a 14-year-old girl captured by ISIS that isn't making headlines.

It was four years ago today when ISIS militants stormed 14-year-old Ekhlas’ home town, waving their black flag above their heads.

They killed Ekhlas’ father in front of her eyes. Terrified, she ran as fast as she could. But it wasn’t long before she was captured by ISIS fighters, along with thousands of other women.

She belongs to an ethnic Kurdish group, the oldest in Iraq, called the Yazidis – a primary target of ISIS.

“My life was beautiful,” Ekhlas told Fiona Lamdin of the BBC. “But two hours changed my entire life”.

Ekhlas was raped every day for the next six months.

When she arrived at the prison, all she could hear was screaming and crying.

“Everyone was starving,” she said. “They weren’t feeding anyone.”

She watched as a man who was over the age of 40, took a 10-year-old girl to use as his sex slave. “I’ll never forget those screams,” she told the BBC. “Mama… mama.”

Ekhlas was so traumatised by the cruelty she both endured and witnessed that she tried to end her own life. "I have my pain and it's like 100 deaths," she said.

"He picked me out of 150 girls by drawing lots," Ekhlas said of her rapist. "He was so ugly, like a beast, with his long hair. He smelt so bad, I was so frightened I couldn’t look at him.”