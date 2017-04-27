The Yassmin Abdel-Magied witch hunt has to stop.

Today, Yassmin Abdel-Magied might very well be the most hated woman in Australia.

Abdel-Magied posted a seven word Facebook status, which read “LEST. WE. FORGET. (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine).”

The status was not up for long before Abdel-Magied deleted it, issuing an apology: "It was brought to my attention that my last post was disrespectful, and for that, I apologise unreservedly."

But it was too late. The outcry was immediate and vile.

"You're a pretty terrible human being if you couldn't work that out on your own," one comment read, which attracted almost 2000 likes.

The status received more than 3500 comments, most of which referred to her as "disrespectful scum," "sickening," with some defaulting to racist epithets like "You filthy rag head."

Did Yassmin Abdel-Magied have a point? Monique Bowley, Holly Wainwright and I enter into a heated debate. Post continues below.

But this, of course, is what we've come to expect from social media; unparalleled viciousness in a bid to publicly shame anyone who transgresses our own moral code.

If only it stopped there.

Last night, Real Housewife Lisa Oldfield was interviewed (video above) on Sky News’ Paul Murray Live (Paul Murray introduced the story by referring to Abdel-Magied as an "idiot") and echoed the same sentiment, "Lest we forget Yassmin, that you are brown, you are Muslim and you are a girl, and that’s the only reason you have a job at the ABC," she said, before calling her a "bitch".

A number of politicians have publicly lampooned Abdel-Magied, with former Prime Minister Tony Abbott arguing that she's not on 'Team Australia'.