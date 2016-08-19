Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. US Swimmer Ryan Lochte lied about being robbed at gunpoint.

Update: Police at press conference say Ryan Lochte was the most "rowdy" of the group of swimmers https://t.co/YJmpvPbhHa — Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 18, 2016

Police in Rio say they have evidence gold medallist Ryan Lochte was not robbed at gunpoint but instead was with a group of swimmers involved in a fight at a petrol station after one of them kicked a toilet door in, and police say they invented the robbery to cover it up.

A Brazilian police official who had reviewed the video images said that there had been no armed assault, contrary to what the swimmers had claimed occurred after they left a party in the early hours of Sunday on the way back to the athletes’ village.

Officials say that at 6am the swimmers all went to the bathroom at the petrol station, in the process damage was done to the bathroom door and a security guard was involved in a “brawl” when he tried to stop the swimmers leaving in their taxi.

Witnesses, including a person who offered to translate for the swimmers, said that they paid money to the manager before leaving.

Lochte returned to the US on Monday, but authorities stopped two other swimmers, Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger from leaving the country at the airport on Wednesday.

Rio games organisers defended their actions, saying they were just kids who were having fun and made a mistake.

“These kids tried to have fun, they tried to represent their country to the best of their abilities,” Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada told reporters.

“They competed under gigantic pressure. Let’s give these kids a break. Sometime you take actions that you later regret. They had fun, they made a mistake, life goes on.”

2. Aussie athletes banned from closing ceremony for breaking curfew.

Aussie swimmers Josh Palmer and Emma McKeon banned from closing ceremony after staying out all night in Rio. https://t.co/O2xAnfsC3A #9News — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 18, 2016

Olympic gold medallist Emma McKeon and Australian team mate Joshua Palmer have been banned from the Olympic closing ceremony after breaking team curfew.

The pair were among a group of Australians who went out in Tuesday night. Palmer claims he was robbed of $1000 after he was forced to an ATM to withdraw cash while McKeon did not return to the village and instead stayed with friends in Copacabana without informing team management.

Chef de mission Kitty Chiller disciplined the swimmers today while every athlete has now been handed a 2am curfew for the remainder of the Games.

“I have raised the need for the Swimming Team Leader to ensure he is aware of his athlete’s whereabouts when leaving the Olympic Village and that the swimming athletes observe the 2am curfew.

3. Rio Olympics: Medals in kayaking and sailing overnight.

Australia has secured two silver medals overnight in the sailing. Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen won the silver in the 49ers while Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan won silver in the 470.