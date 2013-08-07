2 very different reactions to this X-Factor performance.

By HOLLY ROYCE

Last night I was watching X-factor and waiting with baited breath as they flashed up sneaky segments of Hayley Sillar, the girl from Coffs Harbour. I was sweating up a storm as I waited to see our home grown star shake her money maker on national television.

And yet today I have woken up with a giant rage ball in my stomach, because the response to Hayley’s performance on social media, proved that women are some of the worst perpetuators of sexism. How? By slut shaming.

Here’s a taste of Hayley’s courageous performance:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IPtPuEnqts

Now, Hayley’s performance could have been received in two ways:

(1) The audience could have admired Hayley for being a vivacious, strategic performer and thought “I am inspired by her confidence, I am going to incorporate some of that into my day and love myself more”.

OR, the way it went down.

(2) Where the audience called her a slut and applied negative connotations to the terms like self-love and confidence.

I first met Hayley in high school. I didn’t always feel confident in being myself, but Hayley always did and people LOVED her for it. Hayley is honestly one of the people in my life who made me realise that if I could love myself for the big old weirdo that I was, other people would too.

Something felt a bit off about the way her whole performance was portrayed on X Factor last night – for example, following her performance was the suggested hashtag – “#sassymuch? Or #toomuch?” It was like the starting pistol for slut shaming season had been fired. Looking at twitter only confirmed what I had already suspected.

Hayley’s performance photo currently has more comments than any other performers photo on the X-factor Facebook page. “Slut” says one. “God, she loves herself,” claims another. “That looked more like an audition for a strip club.”

And probably the worst sorts of comments are these: “How could she do that in front of her father? If I was her father I would be so ashamed.”

Needless to say, I have it on very good authority that her father and entire family are actually very, very proud. They are proud because they have a confident, friendly and happy daughter/sibling who is following her dreams.

I am positive if Hayley saw any of these comments she would laugh them off.

Ladies we need to get our shit together and support one another. Take a page out of Tina Fey’s book next time you’re going to call someone a slut, and just don’t.