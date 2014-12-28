dating

"I'm pregnant," she texted. It did not end well...

We’re never a fan of pranks.

But this one left us wondering who behaved the worst: pranker or prankee…

She kicks things off by texting some bad news to a random number:

Then she provides some photographic evidence:

She starts asking the serious questions:

Then whips out her baby name book:

Brings up the marriage question, obviously:

Tries to get him to ditch his girlfriend:

THEN DROPS A MASSIVE TRUTHBOMB:

What’s the perfect response to a dick pic? Post continues…

And tells him like it is:

Big finish:

Because text message fails are always hilarious, here are some of the best/most inappropriate text messages from grandparents:
Texts from Grandparents@JCautomatic: Text from Grandma. Grandma 2. Me. pic.twitter.com/qcD32m1iI9
Texts from Grandparents@GreenEggsNSam9: The conversation I had with my grandma today.. She loves texting hahaha pic.twitter.com/qgsfbt5hsY
Texts from GrandparentsTake your time grandma. http://imgur.com/R2kW066
Texts from Grandparents@c2_h6: d herbs #textsfromgrandma http://instagram.com/p/Xscxuwt4KH
Texts from GrandparentsI'm fine thanks. http://imgur.com/lrOG8?tags
Texts from Grandparents@beanie_bro14 #hugsnotdrugs #grandmatexts
Texts from Grandparents@zchcmbll #grandmatexts http://instagram.com/p/XkqZyelW21/
Texts from Grandparents@disizheather I have no idea what this even means #textsfromgrandma http://instagram.com/p/eBOtvwKJ0f/
Texts from Grandparents@lextaylor_ #TextsWithGrandpa pic.twitter.com/t90IQFqnBD
Texts from Grandparentshttp://textfromgrandpa.tumblr.com/
