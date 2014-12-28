"I'm pregnant," she texted. It did not end well...

We’re never a fan of pranks.

But this one left us wondering who behaved the worst: pranker or prankee…

She kicks things off by texting some bad news to a random number:

Then she provides some photographic evidence:

She starts asking the serious questions:

Then whips out her baby name book:

Brings up the marriage question, obviously:

Tries to get him to ditch his girlfriend:

THEN DROPS A MASSIVE TRUTHBOMB:

What’s the perfect response to a dick pic? Post continues…

And tells him like it is:

Big finish:

Because text message fails are always hilarious, here are some of the best/most inappropriate text messages from grandparents:

