Wow! Watch as this little boy explains why he won't eat meat

What is it about the dinner table that inspires such challenging and fascinating conversations with kids?

If you've ever had a difficult chat with your children about where the meat in their spaghetti bolognaise actually came from, you'll enjoy this adorable video.

When little Luiz Antonio's mum presents him with a plate of cooked octopus, he explains precisely why he doesn't want to eat it – or any animal, for that matter. His reasoning is so simple, thoughtful and wise beyond his years – hello, baby Yoda.