Would you do THIS to find a man?

What's the weirdest thing you ever did to get a date? We're willing to bet it's not as kooky as one Los Angeles-based blogger's approach.

Searching for a boyfriend — and realizing that baked goods are the universal ice breaker — 26-year-old Audrey Shulman bakes cakes to bring with her to bars around town, offering the sweet treats to any and all in the hopes of drawing eligible men into her sphere. She's done this 18 different times, and documented the sugar-laden journey she calls "cakebarring" on her aptly named blog, Sitting in Bars With Cake.

She's learned a lot, she says in a piece on the Huffington Post. For one thing, "Boys will eat anything. They don't care about frosting, flavors, or presentation. So don't kill yourself in the kitchen — the people you're about to encounter will just be happy to score some unexpected dessert." For another, "You have nothing to lose. The best thing that can happen is you meet someone. The worst thing that can happen is all the people in the bar are gluten-free. More cake for you."

Cute and harmless, right?

We think so — mostly. But it also reeks to us a like a bit of a ploy to promote her blog, escalate to a book deal, and then eventually into an adapted screenplay for a movie in which Amy Adams plays our lovable, eccentric hero the cakebarrer.

We have some other doubts about cakebarring as a long-term husband-getting strategy: Don't you kinda want a man to love you for you, rather than for your cutesy gimmick? And of course: Who takes food from strangers at bars? Seriously. Who? (Ugh, pour some Purell on our tongues.)

Anyway, A+ for creativity, Audrey.

What do you think of "cake barring?"

