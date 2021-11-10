If there's just one thing to take on your merry way from all the glorious beauty advice on You Beauty, it surely has to be: never, ever skimp on SPF in your skincare routine.

Like, ever – rain, hail or shine (and even on days you're indoors, or in winter, or sat near a window, or when it’s cloudy. Leigh Campbell said so, and heck, I'm not taking any chances).

I never quite anticipated the whole see-protecting-my-skin-from-the-sun-can-be-cool movement to take off so incredibly, but I'm very glad it did (because of the whole UV damage, premature ageing, pigmentation thing etc etc).

Nowadays it's all about achieving a healthy-looking glow from home, and we're as spoilt for choice in the self tan department as we've ever been.

Tanning waters! Mists! Serums! Creams! Mousses! Now, there's actually a new self tan claiming an Australian first, promising to lift our faux glow game by, like, A LOT.

The Wotnot Naturals Certified Organic Self Tan Mousse comes from Australia’s first COSMOS certified organic tanning range. It's a completely toxin free formula, infused with various active skincare ingredients – like aloe vera, ylang ylang, patchouli and kakadu plum – to leave skin looking beautifully bronzed, moisturised and hydrated.

Wotnot's natural approach to fake tan is so refreshing, especially now we've finally got the option for a salon-quality bronzed glow, without having our skin absorb certain nasty ingredients (think dyes, artificial fragrances, parabens, alcohol and petrochemicals).

So, to help us knuckle down on whether this high-performing organic tan can actually deliver that just-got-back-from-Fiji level of radiance, we asked 100 women on our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to road test this Wotnot Self Tan Mousse, and report back to us on their honest results.

Here's what some of them said.