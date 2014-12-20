The 15 most appalling stories of wedding guests behaving badly.

They should have just eloped.

It’s a rare wedding that can go off with out a hitch. Because there’s always one. That one rogue guest at the wedding that makes an arse-hat of themselves and puts a real downer on the event.

Maybe they had a few too many champagnes on arrival and tried to hit on the bride or maybe they used the best man speech to bring up a long buried indiscretion by the groom.

Either way, it’s train wreck that you just can’t tear your eyes off.

And Reddit is a treasure trove of these horrifying stories. When the question was posed, what is the most appalling behaviour you've seen from a guest at a wedding? People responded with some absolute shockers.

Can you beat any of these?

1. "At the reception the new couple were sitting there with a long line of people waiting to pay their respects. The groom's mother cuts in front and says in a really loud voice to the bride: 'Your sister just told me to go f*ck myself. What the f*ck are you going to do about it?'"

2. "I used to work for a wedding planner and one time a guest STOLE the bride's dress. The bride had changed into a short, more comfortable dress for her grand exit (her other dress was cumbersome and poofy) and on the security cameras in the venue you could see the guest run into the bathroom while everyone watched the couple leave and take the thousands of dollars dress out the back door. She denied it until we threatened to press charges and then claimed 'I was going to wash it' for the bride."

3. "I was at a wedding where the bride's best friend and maid of honour stood up to give a toast and tell a story about the bride. She then proceeded to tell a story about the two of them going on a road trip, picking up some dude with a foot fetish, and taking turns f*cking him in a seedy motel. I was laughing my arse off because I didn't really know these people (husband's friends), but the faces of everyone else were just blank or angry. The groom's dad had even made this entire video presentation of his son growing up and was all weepy. Then he hears about his new daughter-in-law double teaming a hobo."

4. "The bride had a best man, her best friend from university. In his speech he told the story of how she took his virginity, and how he loved her so much. Then he started crying. Nobody could kick his arse because he was in a wheelchair. The father of the groom later loaded him into an accessible taxi and told him to get lost."

5. "The father of the bride gave incorrect directions to the reception to all of the groom's friends in a blatant attempt to make them fail to show up."

6. "A friend and his girlfriend were expecting a baby but something went wrong and the baby was stillborn. Fast forward to their wedding day... The best man told a dead baby joke during his speech and was kicked out of the wedding shortly after."

7. "At my cousin's wedding, my aunt behaved like an impossible b*tch. The bride and groom had outlawed speeches out of respect for the bride's mother who was terrified of speaking in public, and my aunt was so pissed about that. She got increasingly drunk and offended an increasing number of guests while complaining that she would just like to say something, because she, unlike someone else, loved her children. She exploded during dessert and called her new daughter-in-law a bitch who didn't deserve to be in her family."