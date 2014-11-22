10 of the most horrendous things to ever happen at a wedding.

If you’re getting married today, you might not want to read this…

Ask yourself this question: What was the worst thing to happen at your wedding?

Did you trip on the front of your long white gown/high, high, high heels while walking up the aisle and fall against a bridesmaid?

Did your groom accidentally say you met at a f**k pond instead of a DUCK pond during his impromptu wedding speech?

Did your parents make a super embarrassing video montage of you as a kid. With your brother. Nude. In the bath?

If you just winced as you remembered your own embarrassing wedding moment, you will feel for these poor people, who suffered some major stuff ups on their big day.

And we know all about it, thanks to these bridesmaids, groomsmen and guests shared who shared the worst things they’ve seen at a wedding on Reddit.

1. The bride gets a bit too honest.

"I was best man in a wedding. I was standing next to the couple at the reception and the bride was tipsy (groom was sober). She told him aloud "I'm not really that in love with you.... but I think you'll be a good husband." The look on his face sucked all the joy from me. He tried to laugh it off and told her to hush but he was tearing up as they walked away."

2. Oh... no...

"I didn't witness it myself but my father told me a story once of when he was at a wedding. The groom decided half way through the ceremony that he didn't want to get married. He was then attacked by the father and brother of the bride. After a brawl (and a few bloody noses) he changed his mind and they got married."

3. Doggy don'ts.

"Family dog was the ring bearer. The ring bearer took a sh*t on the way down the aisle."



4. Knifing funny about this.

"As things were winding down and we were getting to the last song (Celebration), some drunk guy who had been coming in and out of the room throughout the night, came running in with a guitar and making an ass of himself. My dad and a couple of my cousins asked the man to leave and tried to lead him to the door. The guy apparently didn't really like that because he pulled out a knife and swiped at my dad."

"Once they saw the knife everyone who was trying to escort him away just went off on this guy. My cousin had the guy in a choke hold, my dad was hitting him wherever there was an opening, the bride's brother was kicking the guy, it was messy. Eventually we were able to pull everyone off the guy and he ran away but left the knife. Police were called and they searched the premises for the guy and eventually caught him several hours later and he was arrested."