Women confess the grossest things they've ever licked.

In comparison to some of these confessions, the worst thing I have licked sounds meek.

A group of friends and I were travelling out to an island on a ferry.

We were really bored. REALLY BORED.

While everyone else was nearly being swept away by the wind on the deck of the boat, we thought it would be a swell idea to play a game of odds.

It was completely hilarious when other people were forced into doing some really dumb stuff.

But, then karma found me and I was forced to lick the tyre of the dirtiest car on the ferry.

Not just a little lick, either.

It was completely foul.

Now that I’ve admitted all, what’s yours?