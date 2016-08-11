Shocking footage of airborne raft on water slide where 10-year-old boy died.

Horror stories of faulty equipment and unsafe conditions of the Verruckt, a popular Kansas City water slide, have continued to emerge following the horrific death of 10-year-old boy Caleb Schwab on Sunday.

Sending shock waves around the world, many have been left wondering if the senseless tragedy might have been avoided.

Now heart-stopping footage of a test raft flying into the air has emerged.

“My 9YO rode this less than two weeks ago. He met the height requirement but nobody asked for age and I didn’t know it was 14, or he wouldn’t have gone on it!” Erin Swift Oberhauser shared on Facebook this week, going on to say that her husband Paul also had a less than safe experience.

The Verruckt water slide. Source: Schlitterbahn Park.

"Paul's shoulder belt came loose while they were on it, but he's big enough and strong enough to hold on so he came out unscathed. We told the Schlitterbahn folks but they didn't seem too concerned, they said, "That's not good." We aren't sure whether or not they kept that raft in service.

"About two hours later, we saw the same thing happen to another guy," she continued.

According to another park goer, Esteban Castaneda, his niece had ridden the Verrückt slide on the same day as Schwab and reported the velcro straps on her harness came loose.