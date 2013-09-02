My day as a working mum... in GIFs

Wake up, look at the clock and wish I could stay in bed longer:
Husband leaves at 5:45 AM, toddler wakes up at 5:46 AM:
Give myself a quick pep talk, Hunger Games style:
Spend the next hour and a half entertaining said toddler and somehow trying to get dressed and make my lunch. There’s usually a lot of this:
With me doing this:
Cause taking 5 minutes to get my shit together makes my toddler feel like this:
Then when it’s finally time to head to daycare I’m like:
I wish the drive to daycare was more like this:
But in reality, I’m asked a million questions that always start with the word WHY:
Get to daycare, drop her off, pull out of the driveway and I’m like:
Head to work. I’m really lucky to have a job I enjoy. Most days this is me:
Then when it’s time to leave and pick her up I get excited because I miss her. Drive back to daycare and hope when we see each other it will be like this:
But it’s pretty much always like this:
And I have to practically do this to get her to go with me into the car:
Which once again results in this: