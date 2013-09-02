My day as a working mum... in GIFs

Wake up, look at the clock and wish I could stay in bed longer:

Husband leaves at 5:45 AM, toddler wakes up at 5:46 AM:

Give myself a quick pep talk, Hunger Games style:

Spend the next hour and a half entertaining said toddler and somehow trying to get dressed and make my lunch. There’s usually a lot of this:

With me doing this:

Cause taking 5 minutes to get my shit together makes my toddler feel like this:

Then when it’s finally time to head to daycare I’m like:

I wish the drive to daycare was more like this:

But in reality, I’m asked a million questions that always start with the word WHY:

Get to daycare, drop her off, pull out of the driveway and I’m like:

Head to work. I’m really lucky to have a job I enjoy. Most days this is me:

Then when it’s time to leave and pick her up I get excited because I miss her. Drive back to daycare and hope when we see each other it will be like this:

But it’s pretty much always like this:

And I have to practically do this to get her to go with me into the car:

Which once again results in this: