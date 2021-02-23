Lunch Diaries: 'In one week, I wanted to change my approach to work-day lunches. This is what happened.'

It's 2021, and while I'm not usually one for setting goals, this year I thought I'd try something new.

I call them lifestyle substitutions.

You know; walking instead of getting an Uber, reading a book instead of mindlessly scrolling through Instagram.

And, curbing what is arguably my worst habit: swapping rushed store-bought lunches for fresh homemade meals and snacks.

I wish I could say this is a ridiculous and rare routine, but I don't think I'm in the minority here.

I did a quick survey of my colleagues' lunches this week (some of whom are working from home, and some from the office), and they consisted of supermarket roast chickens, soggy takeaway salads or, in the case of the sales team, overpriced pizza from the restaurant next door.

So, I thought I'd try an experiment.

A week of creating exciting work lunches and snacks using my favourite fruits, raspberries and blackberries, to see how much better I would feel, and how much time/stress/money I'd save.

Berries feel deliciously indulgent and we seem to save them for special occasions. But why? I think it’s time we challenged that notion and brought some of their juicy, delicious, healthy goodness into more mid-week meals.

I mean, why not. They just bring So. Much. Joy.

The summer fruit salad

In my opinion, the humble fruit salad just doesn't get the hype it truly deserves.

It is such a happy, summer-y snack, and that's exactly why I decided to bring it back to work.